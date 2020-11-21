Earned Good Time Rule for Vermont inmates set to go into effect January 1

WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections is seeking feedback from victims of crime and their families about a new rule that allows eligible inmates to serve less time by meeting certain program requirements.

On Friday, Vermonters weighed in during a final public comment session.

The program allows inmates to earn good time, receiving up to seven days off their minimum and maximum sentence each month they meet requirements. It goes into effect January 1.

Under the new rule, good time is only earned by inmates who aren’t reincarcerated for a violation of release conditions and those who haven’t received a major disciplinary violation in the previous month. Out of state inmates can earn good time through the same process.

The Vermont Department of Corrections will have a system that victims of crime can use to get information on earned time sentence reductions.



During the public comment session, some Vermonters opposed to the rule expressed frustration because they were only made aware of it in recent days, and felt there should have been more public engagement.

The Vermont DOC has also noted that inmates earning good time credit are eligible for release on their new minimum date, not presumptively released.