Easing of some hospitality restrictions may come to Vermont this week

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, photo, a man passes a clothing shop with open signs in the window in Calexico, Calif. Records obtained by The Associated Press show governors working closely with business interests as they weighed when and how to reopen their economies during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott says if the number of cases continues to remain low at Vermont colleges, universities, and schools, he may announce the easing of some restrictions on the hard-hit hospitality industry this week.

“But again, it all is reliant on the data and the science, making sure that it’s safe to do so,” he said.

Hotels and other lodging businesses are now limited to no more than 50% of capacity and restaurants, arts venues other entertainment establishments are limited to 50% capacity for a maximum of 75 customers inside and 150 outside.

State officials have said that lodging and food and service industries are down about 90% from previous years.

“We’ll be taking a look this week and if everything continues to improve, those are the areas that we’d be looking at,” Scott said Friday.