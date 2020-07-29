Edible Art Contest aims to get children creative in the kitchen

With many people getting more creative with their cooking during the pandemic, one local 4-H educator, thought it would be fun to add kids in the mix, by having them take place in an edible art contest. The goal is to get kids involved in the kitchen thinking creatively about the foods they are eating.

With 5 different categories to choose from, children ages 8 to 18 are encouraged to participate in the contest. One submission per person is accepted per category, the deadline is August 10th. Categories include food on the vine, silly/fun food, cake decorating, plating, and food prints/ tie-dye.

The contest is not limited to youth in 4-H programs or even youth in Vermont, says Rose Garritano 4-H educator, with the University of Vermont. As a result of the pandemic, this project has reached across this country and even neighboring ones as well. “I’ve had an entry come in from Alberta, Canada. So if anybody comes across it, you know, 4-H programs across the country were sharing some of our opportunities in a way that we perhaps hadn’t before we were ‘shut down’,” says Garritano.

While prizes are yet to be determied, Garritano says there will be one winner chosen for every category.