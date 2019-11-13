Edmunds Middle School to fly Black Lives Matter flag

In February 2020 Edmunds Middle school will become the second school in the Burlington School District to fly the Black Lives Matter flag.

On Tuesday the school’s Youth Participatory Action Research Collective presented a proposal to the school board.

The students asked to raise the flag every year beginning in Black History Month and staying up until summer vacation, and that the practice should continue until “the day that marginalized students and their allies agree that there is no longer a need to bring attention to systemic issues that disproportionately harm students of color.”

The proposal passed unanimously and the Collective will hold a flag raising ceremony in February.

Burlington High School raised the Black Lives Matter flag in February 2018.