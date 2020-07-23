Effects of nationwide coin shortage being felt in Vermont

First it was toilet paper, then meats… now the country is facing a new obstacle as a result of the Pandemic. With many people and businesses switching to cashless payment options during these past few months to avoid spreading and catching germs, the nation is now faced with a coin shortage.

“Its kind of funny… Who new that a coin shortage would be one of the fallout’s of a pandemic”, says Christopher D’elia President of the Vermont Bankers Association. “I mean it never really occurred to anybody.”

D’elia says people’s spending habits are changing as more and more businesses open up across the Country, he tells me the best solution is for more people to use coins at the store. “The treasury only produces so much in any given year, so our economy really relies on people utilizing those coins and re-circulating them, and that hasn’t been happening over the last few months.”

Mark Godaire has been a Manager at Dick Mazza’s General Store in Winooski for over 30 years. This is the first time he’s had to deal with something like this. But thanks to a tip, and some quick thinking, Godaire says the store hasn’t had to change much. “I wanted to make sure that we had enough and so instead of at the end of the week, buying a bunch of it, we’ve kind of just everyday just topping it off a little bit.”

Across town at Sammy’s Quick Stop is a different story, Manager Komaotreet Saini says they would be hurting for coins right now if it weren’t for members of the community. “We asked the people if they had coins, that they could bring it to us, and they were eager to help us. They brought the coin, and we gave them cash in return, so that was pretty neat.”