In celebration of Earth Day and to encourage more Vermonters to take steps to use less energy in their homes, Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy-saving kits to its customers. The kit contains easy-to-install energy-saving measures and wildflower seed packets from American Meadows for customers to support pollinator habitats around their homes.

Program Director for Efficiency Vermont says energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “Energy Efficiency really is about the energy that you don’t use and so it doesn’t need to be generated and moved around the grid so it’s really important that we take all of the steps that we can,” said Jody Lesko.

Here is where you can find the kits.