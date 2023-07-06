Burlington voters decided on Town Meeting Day in March to not create a new police oversight board that would have had the authority to discipline and fire officers. However, new discussions of reforming the existing Burlington Police Commission are now in their very early stages.

The city’s Ordinance & Charter Change Joint Committee on Police Oversight is holding the discussions. Its meeting Thursday evening was its first since late May.

At the previous meeting, the Police Commission presented a report on elements of its work that are going well and other elements that aren’t going well. The group says its efforts to become an independent review body have gone well. Its process for looking over complaints against Burlington Police Department officers is more organized than it once was, and it now uses independent legal counsel.

However, the ‘not working well’ category in the report is considerably larger. Among other factors, the commission doesn’t decide which complaints brought to it are investigated. It also doesn’t possess the authority to perform any investigations of its own.

City Councilor Gene Bergman is a co-chair of the Joint Committee on Police Oversight. He wants to discuss whether the police commission should have investigatory powers for officer discipline, if it should be confined to auditing, reviewing and monitoring the BPD, or if those two types of responsibilities should be the purview of separate groups.

Bergman asked, “Do we want to have these functions vested in a single body, like the (Police) Commission, or should there be separate bodies? I think that those are the preliminary questions.”

City Councilor Joan Shannon is a member of the joint committee. She cautioned against taking any action without making the BPD feel as if it has a seat at the table.

“We should be inviting their input as well and make sure that we’re actively trying to engage them,” she said. “Because we don’t want to get to the end of this and feel like we’re at war with our police department because we’ve made decisions without them.”

The Joint Committee on Police Oversight will continue its discussions on Thursday, July 13. It’ll meet on the ground level of Burlignton City Hall at 5:30 that evening.