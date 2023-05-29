AuSable, NY – Federal Fish and Wildlife services are working alongside local leaders to help stop the spread of Sea Lamprey.

The parasitic fish latches onto other fish and drinks their blood. Just one lamprey can kill up to 40 pounds of fish every year. Next Tuesday, crews will apply a chemical treatment at the north fork of the Ausable River.

If you live in the affected area you will be contacted by the state of New York. The water in the impacted zone will not be safe while the chemical is active in the water. The health department will tell people when they begin spraying, and when the water is safe again.