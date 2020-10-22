Eight months into pandemic, Dr. Levine warns of pandemic fatigue

A few Vermonters were asked how they felt during the pandemic. These were some of their responses:

“Very long.”

“It definitely has felt very long at this point.”

“(sigh)…It feels like it’s been years.”

Feelings of doubt, dread, and uncertainty are symptoms of what Vermont’s top health official called, “pandemic fatigue.”

On Tuesday, Dr. Mark Levine defined this phenomenon as the mental and physical exhaustion one might feel as they work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alison Krompf from the Department of Mental Health says feeling “fatigued” isn’t uncommon.

“All the things that you felt slightly heroic by doing in the beginning because it was for the greater good because it was for your own health, the nation, and your state and your community. Now, become a lot less novel and a lot more tiresome,” said Krompf.

Burlington Therapist Kelley Tessier gives her clients a simple piece of advice.

“(Give) yourself permission to feel fatigued. I think we often make excuses that we shouldn’t do this, we shouldn’t think this way, we shouldn’t feel this way. Give yourself permission to be tired. But, you know what, get out and move,” said Tessier.

And she did exactly that with her newly-adopted yellow lab.

“I always tell my clients – and I drive them crazy – get out, move, go for a walk, go for a run, connect with someone, a volunteer with animals.”

But both Tessier and Krompf point out there’s no easy fix.

“…It’s incredibly important to note that this pandemic and the virus itself has not impacted everyone equally. There are disparities and health inequities that have really come into play here,” said Krompf.

But one Champlain College student shared how she’s learned to cope.

“I think for me, at least, it helps make it feel less fatiguing and less draining when you just accept and are like, ‘Okay, it’s just a new way of life.’ Instead of force what is now into what used to be,” said sophomore film major Georgia Malone-Wolfsun.

Dr. Levine acknowledged that while we may not be as optimistic, it’s imperative we continue protecting ourselves and others.

“We just need to double down on prevention and not roll the dice on risk. Because one thing we do know is that when gambling with health the virus might really win. We’ve been a model for the nation and together if we can stay Vermont strong we can keep it that way,” said Dr. Levine.