Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in our region on Sunday

Vermont reported five new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County and Lamoille County each had two of them, and the fifth patient was in Orange County. These cases made a statewide total of 1,715 positives out of more than 155,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,548 people in the Green Mountain State have recovered.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had two new infections and Sullivan County had one. The two counties have had 134 and 51 cases, respectively, with one death in each. Twenty-nine new cases pushed the Granite State total to 7,947 out of more than 240,000 tests performed. Of the 7,947 patients, 438 have died and 7,201 have recovered.

Public health experts in our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — did not have any case updates available on Sunday.