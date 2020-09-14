Eight new COVID-19 patients in our region on Sunday

Vermont reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Chittenden County had three of them. Washington County had two, while Bennington County and Lamoille County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,684 positive cases out of more than 150,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,505 people have recovered.

In New Hampshire, Grafton County had one new infection and Sullivan County had none. The two counties have had 127 and 49 cases, respectively, with one death in each. New Hampshire’s 44 new cases added up to 7,696 positives out of more than 230,000 tests. One new death in the Granite State pushed the total to 436, while 6,953 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

There were no case updates available Sunday from health experts anywhere in our portion of New York’s North Country, which is Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.