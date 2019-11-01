Eight people, including 4 children, displaced by Johnson apartment fire

No one was injured when a fire swept through a two-unit apartment building in Johnson early Friday.

Vermont State Police say eight people, including four children, were evacuated from the building at 99 Lower Main St.

The building’s owner and a tenant were outside just before 7 a.m. watching the rising flood waters when they heard popping sounds and noticed smoke coming from the garage. They opened the garage door to what police described as a “large volume of fire.”

After failing to put out the fire with an extinguisher, the two men began evacuating tenants from the building. The Johnson Fire Department responded and the fire was quickly brought under control. The building suffered significant damage, in part, police say, because of the wind.

Investigators say the part of the building where the fire began became flooded. They say the high water will need to recede before they can determine the origin. However, it is not considered suspicious.