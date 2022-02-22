Springfield, VT — A 73-year-old Inmate died at the Southern State Correction Center in Springfield, VT.

While doing their rounds, facility staff saw Raymond Gadreaute experiencing a medical issue and called for medical staff and rescue to respond. But resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident is not considered suspicious and investigations show that Gadreaute had a medical history. Per standard procedure, Gadreaute’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and will undergo an autopsy.