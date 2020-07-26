Elderly woman dies in two-car crash in Salisbury

Vermont State Police investigators are searching for potential witnesses to a deadly crash in Salisbury at about 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said Brian Davidson, 37, of New Haven crashed his car on Route 7 into a car that Center Merrill, 77, of Londonderry was driving. A passenger in Merrill’s car — Joan Dayton, 72, also from Londonderry — died at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Both drivers were also hurt, and the road was closed for nearly five hours.

The VSP Traffic Safety Division later tweeted pictures of the crash scene; high speed and ignorance of a stop sign were believed to be involved. They’re asking you to call the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919 if you saw what happened.