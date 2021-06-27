Elderly woman missing in Brandon, police seeking information

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Vt. – Brandon Police are searching for a woman in her 80s who hasn’t been seen since early Saturday morning.

According to police, 83 year-old Mary Ellen Cartier, who also goes by ‘Ellie’, was last seen on Grove Street in Brandon in the area of Brandon Training School.

She is believed to be on foot, reportedly walks with ‘robotic-like’ movement, and may be non-verbal. Volunteers working to locate her also told us she suffers from a memory loss condition.

Cartier was reportedly wearing gray pants with a flowered blouse and red-rimmed glasses at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brandon Police Department at 802-247-5723.

Several additional photos of Cartier shared by the Brandon Fire Department are shown below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog