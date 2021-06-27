Elderly woman missing in Brandon, police seeking information

BRANDON, Vt. – Brandon Police are searching for a woman in her 80s who hasn’t been seen since early Saturday morning.

According to police, 83 year-old Mary Ellen Cartier, who also goes by ‘Ellie’, was last seen on Grove Street in Brandon in the area of Brandon Training School.

She is believed to be on foot, reportedly walks with ‘robotic-like’ movement, and may be non-verbal. Volunteers working to locate her also told us she suffers from a memory loss condition.

Cartier was reportedly wearing gray pants with a flowered blouse and red-rimmed glasses at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brandon Police Department at 802-247-5723.

Several additional photos of Cartier shared by the Brandon Fire Department are shown below: