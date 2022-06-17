The Hinesburg Fire Department now says an electrical failure inside a mini-fridge caused a house fire that killed a dog. No humans were hurt.

The fire started just after 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at 240 CB Road. No one was home at the time. A neighbor rescued the family’s dog before firefighters arrived, but it died from smoke inhalation. The house took significant damage from smoke and flames.

Firefighters from Williston, Shelburne, Charlotte, Starksboro, Monkton and Richmond offered mutual aid, as did Richmond Rescue. A Local 22 & Local 44 reporter was not allowed to record video or shoot photographs of the property; Hinesburg firefighters took the photo that accompanies this story.