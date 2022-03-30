In 2019, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other Queen City officials unveiled a plan to become a net zero energy city by 2030.

“We will stop using fossil fuels to power our vehicles and our buildings, and we will do that through electrifying everything, essentially,” the mayor said Wednesday.

He hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday evening with the co-founder and chief scientist of a nonprofit group called Rewiring America. The group believes that replacing fossil fuels entirely will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy costs and keep energy dollars in the communities where they’re spent instead of sending them elsewhere.

“All of the fight back from the fossil fuel companies is on cost of living, and then trying to drive a cultural wedge between people who can currently afford to de-carbonize and those who can’t,” Dr. Saul Griffith of Rewiring America said. “So unless we quickly make this affordable and achievable for everyone, we’re going to lose a lot of time fighting over the cost.”

The Queen City will soon learn how much net zero energy progress it’s made in the last year with help from rebates for electric vehicles, charging stations and heat pump water heaters, among other things. As of last April, it was on track.

That check-up came just weeks after a 2021 Town Meeting Day vote to expand the city’s authority to act. Voters gave their permission to amend the city charter.

“Since the state won’t do it and the federal government won’t do it yet, we want the ability to essentially put a carbon tax on fuel consumed in Burlington,” Weinberger said. “The voters supported that.”

The Vermont Senate and Gov. Phil Scott still need to approve the charter change to codify it into law. Dr. Griffith said that every community needs to find its own way of making the idea of electrifying everything seem appealing.

“We should just fight back with the culture war with, ‘you know what? You like your diesel truck; try drag-racing me in my F-150 electric’,” he said.

Dr. Griffith couldn’t attend in person; he lives in Australia and he’s recovering from COVID-19. The Vermont Energy & Climate Action Network co-sponsored the event.

The city is holding a net zero energy town hall next Wednesday, April 6, with a different guest.