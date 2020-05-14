Eligible families to receive benefit for missed school meals

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

WATERBURY, Vt. – Families of eligible children can expect a food benefit to make up for the fact, they’re not in school.

It’s called a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

The federal government authorized both DCF and the Vermont Agency of Education to provide the benefit. About 35,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible.

“We want to make sure no child goes hungry during this health crisis,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “The P-EBT benefit will provide much-needed support to Vermont households that typically rely on free or reduced meals at school to feed their children,” Schatz said.

These are students who were participating in free or reduced-price meals at school prior to April 1.

Families can expect the benefit by May 27.

