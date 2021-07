The Elks Silver Towers Motorcycle and Classic Car Ride will take place Sunday, July 18th in Ripton Vermont.

The ride benefits “Silver Towers” which is a summer camp for people ages 6- 75 yrs. old with disabilities. The camp has been around since 1958, and it is the oldest residential camp for people with disabilities in the country.

The event will feature raffles, a barbecue, and a bubble gum machine. For more information on the event and how to get involved, click here.