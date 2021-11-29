Elmore couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

ELMORE, VT – The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Elmore that left two people dead. Police say 58 year old Mary Lisa Kelley was shot and killed by her husband Lawrence Jay Kennedy who then turned the gun on himself. Kennedy is 61 years old.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the couple’s home on King Road in Elmore. Police initially got a call about an argument at the home. Morristown and Stowe Police responded along with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, and troopers with the Vermont State Police. Police found Kelley and Kennedy dead inside the home.

Vermont State Police say there is no search for a suspect and no danger to the public.