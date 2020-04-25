Emergency crews respond to area near Winooski River, eyewitness claims man was in water for ‘two hours’

WINOOSKI, Vt. – The Winooski Fire Department and other emergency services responded to a situation near the Winooski River Friday evening – an eyewitness claims someone was in the water.

“I looked out at one of the sandbars and noticed there was a man standing there swaying back and forth,” said Tyler Osborne, who walked to the scene after noticing several fire trucks pass his house. “He was out there for a good two hours or so.”

Emergency personnel were stationed on West Canal Street and across the bridge on Riverside Avenue in Burlington. Several firetrucks and EMS vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic.

The Winooski Police Department was unable to verify Osborne’s account or release any further details tonight. The Winooski Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

Police say more details will be made available on Saturday.