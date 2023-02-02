The opening ceremony for the Empire State Winter Games wrapped up just before the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in years it the region.

Some events have been canceled or postponed, but Head of Communications Jon Lundin said safety had to go before all else. “The most important thing is the wellbeing of the athletes, the volunteers, the fans, the families; it’s being determined by the sport’s organizer, they’re doing what’s in the best interest of the athletes in the Empire State Winter Games.”

The cross-country freestyle championship won’t happen at all; but some events, like the junior bobsled and skeleton races, have been postponed until next week. “Even the events that are moved to later in February or March, while they won’t be a part of this weekend’s activities, the athletes will still carry that title of the Empire State Winter Games,” Lundin said.

Despite the bad news, a packed opening ceremony took place on Mirror Lake Thursday, with guest speakers like Empire State Games alum and former Olympian Tommy Beisemeyer.

“This is your chance to challenge yourself against the world’s best in your sport. Regardless of your goals or future sport careers, the empire state winter games creates long-lasting memories, and friendships that are built on community,” said Ashley Walden, the director of Adirondack Sports Council.

With more than 2,000 athletes are expected to compete, that’s more than the FISU World University Games that just wrapped up. While the competition level may not be as high, Lundin said 12 athletes have gone onto to win medals in the Olympics after competing in the ESWG.

For more information on any schedule changes and where you can go see the state’s best athletes compete go to https://empirestatewintergames.com/