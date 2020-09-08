Employee at CVPH in Plattsburgh tested positive for COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH, NY – An employee at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee had no contact with residents, and is currently quarantining at home according to New York State Health Department guidelines. The employee is currently asymptomatic.

The COVID case was discovered on Friday through routine testing and the CVPH faculty was notified about the positive test result late yesterday afternoon. Employees have been tested weekly for COVID-19 since mid-May when Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the executive order.

“As soon as we were notified of the positive test, we began taking further action to protect our residents and the team who cares for them,” CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo noted.

Staff has continued to use personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks but are now also wearing a surgical gown and goggles or a face shield.

All members of the staff and the 33 residents currently at the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility are being monitored closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

Residents and their families are being notified, as well as all residents being tested.