EMS Training exercise in front of State House

Multiple emergency agencies were involved in a drill this morning in front of the State House.

The scenario this morning, was to simulate how multiple agencies would respond and work together, for a mass casualty event.

In this case, a driver had a seizure and drove into a crowd of demonstrators on the State House lawn.

Crews from Barre, Montpelier, Mad River Valley, and Plainfield were just a few of the many that we’re in attendance today.

“We’re looking to practice our abilities to coordinate a large scale chaotic incident, to manage multiple agencies acting together. And to put a test to the hospitals ability to handle a surge of critical patients coming in,” says Howie McCausland ALS Officer and District 6 Representative.

The pretend patients were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center, and some going to UVM Medical Center as well.