EMT’s across Vermont receive training on proper COVID-19 testing

Teams from Calex Ambulance and the Newport Ambulance Service, were the first EMS teams in the state to receive training on how to properly test for COVID-19.

Approximately 18 EMT’s were on scene in Newport this afternoon, for the first of 10 EMS training exercises, across the state. The training, led by the Health Department, will allow EMT’s to administer these tests on the go.

Jeff Johansen, Executive Director of Newport Ambulance, says “It’s very important for our area. I know the state is looking to do a lot of mass testing and they need help, and these EMT’s all volunteered to be trained today on the testing and help out the Department of Health.”

While the state is looking to ease up on stay home restrictions, one of the largest components includes increased testing. Having these EMT’s trained and ready to go will greatly help the state expand its current capacity.

“It allows us to deploy teams to do specimen collection or testing to prevent a possible outbreak. So if there was a person who tested positive in a residential care facility, or long term care facility, we’d be able to deploy an EMS, Vermont Department of Health team, to assist with testing all of the residents there,” says Tin Barton-Caplin, District Director for the Vermont Department of Health’s Newport office.

Governor Phil Scott announced last week, this enhanced testing will focus on group settings and populations at greater risk for severe illnesses. You still need a referral from your health care provider before you can be tested.