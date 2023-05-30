Montpelier, VT – A lawsuit filed with the Vermont Supreme Court alleges the State’s Agency of Human Services didn’t properly warn people they would be pushed out of the housing when the State’s General Assistance Housing Program ends.

Vermont Legal Aid filed the lawsuit, asking the high court to issue an order preventing the State from ending the program. According to Vermont Legal Aid, some people using the program learned it was ending from the staff at the motel they were staying in, or even word of mouth. We have reached out to the Agency of Human Services, they tell us there is no comment at this time as it’s an active legal matter.