Enfield, NH market vendor ordered to leave after positive COVID-19 test

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Town officials in Enfield, New Hampshire are looking into contact tracing efforts and the possibility of quarantines after a vendor at the Enfield Market tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post on the town’s official Facebook page, that vendor was Whiskey Kissed Company, a Boston-based home décor vendor. Market organizers apparently learned at about 12:00 noon Saturday that the vendor had tested positive sometime in the preceding 24 hours.

Upon learning this, the organizers asked Whiskey Kissed to leave the market immediately, which they did. Town officials say, to their knowledge, the vendor — and everyone visiting their booth in the two hours they were at the market — were wearing face masks.

