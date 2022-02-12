The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union has placed the principal of Enosburg Falls High School on administrative leave from his job, with pay, while it investigates his behavior.

By his own admission, Joseph Donarum used racist, homophobic language over the school’s intercom system Thursday morning. He has apologized in a letter to the community, writing that he did so in order to single out examples of unacceptable language allegedly used at a girls’ junior varsity basketball game on Tuesday against Middlebury.

Enosburg Falls High school is barring anyone other than immediate family members of players from attending its basketball games until further notice. Vermont education officials banned fans from a boys’ soccer state semifinal game between Enosburg Falls and Winooski last fall for similar reasons.