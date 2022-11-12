An Enosburg man was in critical condition at UVM Medical Center Saturday night after a crash on Route 78 in Highgate.

Dakota Williams, 26, was driving east shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday. Troopers say he veered off the road near Morris Drive and continued for about 150 feet before his car struck a tree.

A 25-year-old Winooski man was a passenger in Williams’s car. He’s recovering at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans from substantial, though non-life-threatening, injuries. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers are looking for witnesses to the crash. If you were in the vicinity at the time, call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.