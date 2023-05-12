An Enosburg man with a history of drunk driving fled an attempted traffic stop by Vermont State Police on Thursday and moments later slammed head-on into a motorcycle, killing the biker.

Police say Christopher J. Ryea, 53, was traveling east on Shawville Road around 8:30 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Jason M. Combs, 45, of Enosburg, crossed the center line. Ryea was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police say the crash happened less than a minute after a trooper attempted to pull over Combs on VT 78 for driving with a taillight out. Combs failed to stop and turned onto Shawville Road. Police say he sped away from the cruiser and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossing into the oncoming lane and colliding with the motorcyclist.

Combs ran from the scene, but was apprehended by the trooper. He was arrested on multiple charges, including grossly careless and negligent operation with death resulting. Comb was also cited for his fourth alleged DUI and for violating an ignition interlock restriction.

He was ordered jailed without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.