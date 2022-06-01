Last fall, a research firm told the South Burlington School Board that the classes of younger students coming into the district’s three elementary schools are larger than the older classes going out. This has led to two of the schools — Orchard School and Rick Marcotte Central School — surpassing their state-recommended student capacity.

South Burlington’s elementary enrollment is expected to continue to grow, which district officials have known for years might pose a future problem. An all-volunteer enrollment committee presented a draft report Wednesday night to the School Board of what to do to relieve that pressure.

“We had lots of mixed opinions about different options,” Bettina Miguez said. “We ended up with 11 options, and that includes a ‘do nothing’ option.”

Those options were scored on a wide-ranging list of weighted criteria, with student development assigned the highest weight. The lowest-scoring option was to do nothing. The option with the highest score was to build additions at Orchard and Rick Marcotte, but that option carries its own problem.

“There is a limit as to how much additional space we can add without infringing also on parking lots and playgrounds and physical education area outside,” Miguez said.

The committee is recommending the district buy four new trailers for Orchard and Rick Marcotte, bringing the number of trailers at each of those schools to eight. However, Chamberlin School is also expected to reach its maximum classroom capacity in the 2027-’28 school year.

“It will require a solution as well, and so this is why we’re considering a Phase 2, which is (eventually) moving fifth-graders to the middle school,” Miguez said.

The additional trailers would be a stopgap measure until fifth-grade students could be moved to Tuttle Middle School. The draft proposal is likely to go to the School Board for further discussion at its next meeting on June 16.

“On the community engagement side, I feel like it would be helpful to get more information out,” Superintendent David Young said. “There are a lot of questions to be asked relative to this topic.”

Young is stepping down from the superintendent position at the end of the month, and seven people have applied for the job on an interim basis. The district has narrowed the field to four candidates and will interview all four next Tuesday, June 7.