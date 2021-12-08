Three environmental groups are asking the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to consider changing its farming practices that deal with soil protection and water quality.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council, the Lake Champlain Committee and Conservation Law Foundation Vermont are those three groups. They say the increasing rain and snow totals in the Green Mountain State increase the likelihood of manure off into the water supply after being applied to farmland.

“The secretary did reply and said, ‘thank you; we received your request and we’ll review it’,” VT Natural Resources Council policy and water program director Jon Groveman said. “The rules are just — they weren’t written to deal with the type of storm events and rain and runoff that we’re seeing. We’re hoping that we can get in there before they formally propose their changes.”

Among other recommendations, the groups want the state agency to re-examine its standards for manure application. They also want the agency to make more farms comply with its procedures, especially farms that have adult livestock.