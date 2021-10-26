Environmentalists and students rally against GlobalFoundaries move to source its own electricity

In Essex Junction Tuesday, environmentalists and students rallied to stop the Scott Administration’s deal with GlobalFoundries. GlobalFoundries is a semiconductor manufacturer.

In the spring, GlobalFoundries filed to be an independent energy utility, with the Public Utility Commission. Meaning instead of purchasing energy from Green Mountain Power, it would get it from the regional market. The company says it would save them money.

Environmentalists say in doing so, it would avoid meeting the state’s long-term greenhouse emission goals. Peter Sterling is the executive director Renewable Energy Vermont.

“I would say GlobalFoundries, you consume 8% of the state of Vermonts electricity, you need to be purchasing renewable energy like every other utility in Vermont,” Sterling said.

Chittenden County State Representative Tanya Vyhovsky said it was important for her to be at this rally.

“This deal would exempt them from the renewable energy guidelines within the Global Warming Solutions Act, which is our primary climate legislation in the state of Vermont,” Vyhovsky said.

GlobalFoundries and members of Governor Phil Scott’s Administration signed a letter of intent that outlines a greenhouse gas reduction plan for the company, if it becomes a self-managed utility.

Governor Scott was asked about this Tuesday, he said they want to give GlobalFoundries a playing field allowing it to be competitive and to stay in Vermont.

“But we do want them to be accountable for their emissions,” Governor Scott said.

Gabe Groveman, a senior at Montpelier High School, said the lasting impact of this deal will fall onto the younger generation.

“I think it is daunting to look at the future and see how dark it could be if we don’t act now,” Groveman said.

The Public Utilities Commission will vote on the request by the end of the year.