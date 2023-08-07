Since July 10, the team at Invisible Productions has traveled all over Vermont to create a documentary capturing the historic flooding and the stories of those struggling. However, things took a tragic turn on Saturday when someone broke into their car and stole all their equipment.

“It was kind of a once in a many years thing,” said Tiffany Mason, media coordinator for Invisible Productions. “It’s not something that you can just go oh, ‘we’ll just go shoot that footage again.’”

After a long day of work, the film’s cinematographer stopped in Burlington for something to eat, parking his car at NBT Bank on Bank Street.

“He came back to his vehicle—give or take about two hours later—and someone had smashed out his passenger window and just reached in and grabbed his camera bag,” Mason said.

In his bag was his laptop, two cameras worth $6,000 each, and hard drives with all their footage. The filmmakers aimed to produce a documentary focusing on the human impact of the flooding, shining a light on businesses and communities that didn’t make the headlines.

“There’s a lot of people who want to feel a part of it,” Mason said. “That’s what we were doing it for, to give everybody a chance to share what they went through.”

They say although their equipment is replaceable, it’s people’s stories that are not.

“We were giving people an opportunity to tell those stories,” Mason said. “So it’s really frustrating that somebody stole their stories effectively.”

Despite their loss, the team is continuing their project—but they will need help from the community. They urge anybody with footage of the flooding, or who is willing to be interviewed, to reach out to them at 2023VTFloodDocumentary@gmail.com. They’re also accepting donations on their website, www.invisible-productions.com/vt-flood-project.