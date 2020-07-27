Escaped St. Johnsbury prisoner back in custody

Escaped inmate Shannon Edwards, 35, of Waterbury, Vermont, is seen in this photo from fall 2019.

Staff at the Northeast Correctional Complex say an inmate who jumped a fence and escaped late last week is back in custody.

Shannon Edwards was found around 7 a.m. Monday outside the perimeter fence at the Department of Correction’s work camp in St. Johnsbury, the DOC said. He was injured and dehydrated and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Edwards escaped from the facility Friday by scaling an exterior fence, authorities said.

Vermont State Police are continuing to look into the case, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the agency.