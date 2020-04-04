Essex and Cumberland 12 Cinemas giving people a taste of the movies at home.

It’s been awhile since anyone has had a night out at the movies, and the Essex and Cumberland 12 cinemas, are helping bring a taste of the movies home.

What normally would be a busy day inside the Essex Cinema, turned out to be just as busy on the outside, with their ‘Saturday Night at The Movies’ fundraiser. Waiting for about a half hour, customers lined up in their cars around the plaza, waiting to grab a free bag of popcorn from the Essex Cinemas.

Even if it is just waiting in a car, people are happy to be getting out of the house, especially if it’s to help their communities, and for popcorn.

Phyllis Marcell, from South Burlington, says “we’re so excited, because not only do we miss the movies, but we so miss the popcorn. And the proceeds are going to the food shelf. So we all knew we couldn’t go wrong. I didn’t know there would be so many people though, I guess everyone feels the same way.”

Peter Edelmann, Owns the Essex Cinema says that the idea came about while trying to figure out a strategy among the COVID-19 changes. “Saturday night at the movies, everybody knows Saturday night at the movies. I’m trying to make lemonade out of lemons, and I thought well bring a little bit of normalcy into the craziness, and what’s better than popcorn.”



With a much larger turnout than initially expected, Edelmann says that he is grateful. “It’s great for the community, and we are a community, so if we work together, we’re going to get through this.”

Edelmann says he hopes to continue holding these fundraisers.