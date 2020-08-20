Essex County Health Department confirm 2 more deaths from Essex Center Outbreak

Two new deaths in connection with an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown, New York.

For Gary Giveans of Elizabethtown, this outbreak hits close to home. Moments before speaking with me, he learned his elderly mother has contracted the virus. “Right there I said, ‘Oh I’m going to lose one of the best things in my life… which is my mother… and I don’t want to see that.”

His mom is one of 26 total cases at the facility, two people have been hospitalized. The Essex County Health Department confirmed Thursday night, two more residents have died, bringing the total to three. One had been in the hospital since Monday, the other was discharged from the Essex Center on Monday to their own home.

The health department will hold a news conference at 2 PM Friday, to offer more details.

While administrators don’t know what caused this, Jeff Jacomowitz, Director of Corporate Communications for the Essex Center, says they are doing everything in their power to make sure this is being managed. “An outbreak in the community can be detrimental, you know. Any outbreak in any city can be detrimental, but in the community it’s you know, a lot more. So this is something that we’re taking so seriously and we’re working so hard to contain this virus.”

Jacomowitz says they have been following all CDC recomended precautions including wearing masks, and health screenings at the entrance.

As for Giveans, he believes his mother has had the virus for a couple of weeks now, as she has been showing symptoms. She was hospitalized after a fall, and was later transferred here. He tells me not happy with how the center is handling the situation. “As far as I’m concerned, they’re handling it bad. They handled it good when she was in the hospital over here, the hospital part, yes they took good care of her. Next thing you know, she’s in the back room sittin’ there like you know ready to pass away.”