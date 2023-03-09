In an effort to help alleviate the housing crisis, the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction could create a joint housing trust fund in the near future.

The Essex joint Housing Commission is discussing the creation of a trust fund. Burlington, Montpelier and Winooski are among the Vermont municipalities that already have such funds to support either development of new affordable housing or preservation of existing housing stock.

“I don’t think it would be a bad idea if, every two months or three months, someone from the Housing Commission sits at one of your meetings,” Joint Housing Commission member Ned Daly said. “And we’ll talk over where we’re going, what we’re doing.”

Daly was one of two housing commissioners that updated the Essex Junction City Planning Commission Thursday night. The other housing commissioner was the group’s chair, Katie Ballard. She said the trust fund has a chance of becoming a ballot measure in both the town and the city next year.

“It sounds like there’s tons of pieces as to, could it be (for new) affordable housing? Could it be (for residents) at risk (of losing their housing)? It would be nice to be able to put that information on the (city) website and say, ‘here you go’,” planning commissioner Diane Clemens said.

Patrick Scheld, another planning commissioner, suggested using the fund as a source of grants or interest-free loans to mom-and-pop landlords who need extra money to keep their rental units up to code.

“Having all of these opportunities open for the housing trust fund could potentially deplete the fund pretty quickly! It’s certainly a balance,” Scheld said. “And that’s where maybe an application review process would come in.”

There could be public outreach events about the housing trust fund as soon as this May.

“When the Housing Commission is ready with the housing trust fund, they’re likely to hand that off to the (City) Council and the (Town) Selectboard,” Essex Junction City Manager Regina Mahony said. “(This is) not to say that the Planning Commission shouldn’t be also understanding and staying on top of that conversation.”