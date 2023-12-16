Police have arrested an Essex Junction man in connection with a shots-fired incident in Colchester from Friday night.

Todd Kessler, 52, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence. He’s been released on conditions, pending arraignment; there was no indication Saturday of when it might take place.

The Colchester Police Department says the gunshots were fired on Ethan Allen Avenue shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday. No one was hurt. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over a car that may have been stolen.