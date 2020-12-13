Essex Junction man missing for 6 days found dead in Woodbury

An Essex Junction man who went missing last weekend has been found dead in Woodbury, about 60 miles from his home. The Essex Police and the Vermont State Police both say he’s Clint Casavant, 89.

A passer-by found his black Ford Escape just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday on an unmaintained logging road about a quarter-mile away from County road in Woodbury. Casavant’s body was in the car.

State police are investigating, but they wrote that they do not consider his death to be suspicious.

Casavant left his home at about 5:00 p.m. last Sunday to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. Police say surveillance camera footage showed him driving away from the store in the direction of his home, but he never made it back.