A 21-year-old Essex man was arrested with 20 bags of suspected heroin after police found him passed during rush-hour traffic in South Burlington.

South Burlington Police were called to Williston Road near White Street about 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man passed out in a truck standing in traffic.

Officers arrived and identified the driver as Hunter Poquette. Officers discovered evidence of drug use and Poquette was screened for impairment. Officers discovered twenty bags of suspected heroin.

Poquette was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and felony possession of heroin.