Police in Essex, Vermont are looking for a suspect as they investigate a report of an attempted drive-by shooting.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a man told officers someone fired at him several times from a dark sport utility vehicle near the intersection of River Road and Sand Hill Road. None of the bullets hit him; no one else was injured, either.

Authorities believe the would-be shooter and the intended victim may know each other. They also don’t believe there’s any ongoing threat to public safety as a result of the incident.

The SUV was last seen heading north on Sand Hill Road. If you were nearby at about that time, the Essex Police are asking you to call them at (802) 878-8331.