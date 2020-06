ESSEX, Vt. – The Chief of Police in Essex, Vt. is retiring after more than 30 years of service, according to a release issued Tuesday night.

Chief Rick Garey was promoted in 2018.

According to the release, he started his career in 1989 as a dispatcher before becoming a patrol officer, detective, and even the town’s IT director prior to becoming chief.

He will step down on July 17. There was no mention on a possible replacement.