Essex-Westford School District supplies over 57,000 meals for kids in need since mid-March

School districts are getting creative in finding ways to feed children in need, and keep employees at work. Like many districts across the region, the Essex-Westford School District has been feeding children in need. These children often depend on the schools to provide breakfast and lunch.

But doing so during this time has been interesting says Scott Fay, Child Nutrition Services Senior Manager for the Essex-Westford School District. “We have about 1/3 of our staff working, and there’s about 80 people in our production kitchen each day. They come in for about five hours, and put these meals together.”

Since the middle of March, the district has served about 57,000 breakfasts and lunches to area students. “Normally we serve about 3,000 meals a day, and that’s across nine sites. So now we’re serving about 2,000 out of one site. So just the volume of food is just amazing to see,” says Fay

While some districts are primarily delivering these meals, the Essex-Westford District, is doing curbside pick-up at three sites; the Essex Elementary School, Westford School, and Albert D. Lawton intermediate school.

Beth Cobb, Superintendent of the Essex-Westford School District, says their “drive-up curbside was working really well, and people were picking up for neighborhoods. And we didn’t ask questions about that, we just, whatever number they needed, we just delivered. We felt it was really important to do that.”

Superintendent Cobb, says the funding for this is all coming from the summer meals program.