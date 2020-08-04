Essex Westford School District to fly Black Lives Matter flag at each of its schools

ESSEX, Vt. – The Essex Westford School District Board voted unanimously to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at each of its schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Each flag will be raised together simultaneously on Thursday.

Three of the District’s schools already have the BLM flag up, but each will re-raise it to show solidarity with Black students.

Due to COVID-19, the community is not invited to the event. It will be livestreamed from Essex High School on the District’s Facebook page.

A short ceremony with speeches will be held before the flags are raised. If families are interested in participating, they’re asked to reach out to the building principal at their school.

