While the Essex Westford School District is on its April vacation week, it’s attracting national and international attention from conservative-leaning media outlets including the New York Post, Fox News Channel and the UK-based Daily Mail.

Last week, Founders Memorial School principal Sara Jablonski told families of fifth-graders that their science and health unit on puberty and sex education will feature gender-inclusive wording.

The letter reads, in part:

“We will be using the following language with students:

— person who produces sperm in place of boy, male, and assigned male at birth.

— person who produces eggs in place of girl, female and assigned female at birth.

“It’s interesting that this came in the form of a letter,” Parents Defending Education investigative fellow Alex Nester said Thursday. “At the very least, you could say that this district was open about what they were teaching kids — which is something that we have found time and time again to not be the case, so I’ll give them that.”

Parents Defending Education is a Virginia-based nonprofit group with members in all 50 states. The group aims to ‘reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas’.

Nester said the organization became aware of the letter because Essex Westford parents reached out to the group.

“Often, parents don’t feel comfortable speaking up or bringing things directly to their schools because they either have either direct or indirect experience with being shut out and shut down,” she said.

Nester added that she didn’t know if the specific parents who contacted them feel this way.

“The New York Times, back in September, they found that 70% of Americans — and this looks at all races, political parties, classes, both sexes, whatever you say — we largely don’t want gender ideology being taught in the (elementary school) classroom,” she said.

Essex Westford school district officials said that a written statement from superintendent Beth Cobb is the only comment they would have. She wrote that the district’s K-through-8 health education curriculum is called The Great Body Shop.

Cobb added, in part:

“This program is in alignment with our District Equity Policy and it aligns with the K-8 Vermont Agency of Education Health Standards. …The program helps us ensure that our instruction and methods are inclusive of all students in our schools. This means that the instruction will not associate puberty with any identified gender…”