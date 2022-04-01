Friday evening may have been colder and wetter than the City of Plattsburgh and the Link Arts Center would have liked. They’ve worked hand-in-hand since last May to draw people downtown on the first Friday evening of each month, and April Fool’s Day was the first time this year that the event stepped outdoors.

Ed Guenther is licensed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as an outdoors guide. He’s also a stargazer, and he shared that passion Friday evening at Betty Little Arts Park on Margaret Street.

“We’ll be able to see the Orion Nebula,” Guenther said. “We’ll see Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. The Andromeda galaxy will be coming up in the east, and it’s all contingent on the clouds. When we can’t see stars, we’ll look at clouds.”

He and passers-by were looking at clouds through an eight-inch telescope which offers 300-times magnification. Lake City officials allowed Guenther to hold what he calls ‘star parties’ on city-owned property.

“A star party is getting together just to look up in the sky,” he said. “A lot of people don’t do that anymore, so we like to get people together with simple telescopes and show them what’s available in the night sky.”

Guenther’s ‘star parties’ were part of First Friday Plattsburgh. It’s a program held on the first Friday of every month to encourage people to spend some more of their leisure time downtown. There’s an emphasis on family-friendly activities.

“First Friday is the only time that all of the participating businesses downtown — and there are 19 of us now — are all open at the same time,” Cornerstone Book Shop owner Wendy Baker said.

All 19 participants had something unique going on. The Link Arts Center itself opened a new exhibition space, which it calls the Nook Gallery. Families could find spring crafts at the Adirondack Arts House. Many of the other businesses offered one-night-only First Friday-specific deals.

“We have specials and fun opportunities for people who are able to spend the evening downtown, so we all work together,” Baker said.

The next First Friday Plattsburgh will be on May 6 from 5:00 until 8:00.