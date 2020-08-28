Burlington’s controversial ‘Everyone Loves a Parade’ mural is coming down

A Church Street mural that’s been mired in controversy will no longer be a part of the Queen City’s downtown landscape.

The “Everyone Loves a Parade” artwork was supposed to be up for another 2 years. But earlier this year, Burlington City Council agreed it should come down by Aug. 31, 2020.

Critics have argued the artwork ignoredimportant needed to go, as it didn’t recognize enough people of color.

The mural was created in 12012 by Quebecois artist Pierre Hardy to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Samuel De Champlain’s arrival in the region. But critics have maintained that it ignored the contributions of Native Americans and other people of color. The mural has been defaced several times.

Early Thursday morning, crew members began taking down the 140-foot-long mural. One Vermonter said he was disappointed to see it go.

“I’m really kind of sad…it’s been a great mural…it’s been an attractor to the area,” said Herb Sinkinson, who said his face appears on the mural. Another resident wants to keep the section where his 90-year-old grandfather, a former mechanic in the Korean War, is featured.

However, Burlington native Kayla Gokey, says the removal is a step in the right direction.

“I think no one can deny that the artist did a great job,” she said. “It’s beautiful artwork. Vermont, yes, has a disproportionate amount of white people in it but that doesn’t mean people of color and black people haven’t played a role and if we’re going to do a mural of this significance, we need to do our research and get those people involved in this mural.”

Gokey brought her children to see the removal and called today “history in the making.” This, as the city decides to replace it with something more inclusive to Vermonters of color.

It will be another few days before the mural is completely removed.