Exactly 200 new coronavirus cases in our coverage area on Saturday; no deaths

The Vermont Department of Health reported 179 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is considerably fewer than the two previous days, which had a combined total of nearly 600.

Rutland County had 30 of the new infections; Bennington County had 26 of them. There were 20 in Windham County, 19 in Chittenden County and 12 in Franklin County. Orange County and Windsor County each had eight. There were five apiece in Caledonia County, Lamoille County and Orleans County. Addison County had three, while Essex County and Washington County each had two. Thirty-four other cases didn’t have a county of origin identified yet.

Out of nearly 510,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 2,250,000 total tests, there have been 39,923 cases and 34,184 people recovered. Three hundred and sixty-four people have died, while just over 80% of Vermonters age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 21 new cases, making for 4,548 cases with 22 deaths and 4,393 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no case counts available on Saturday from Clinton County, from Essex County or from anywhere in New Hampshire.