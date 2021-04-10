Exactly 200 new coronavirus cases Saturday in our coverage area; no deaths

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vermont Department of Health reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chittenden County had 26 of the new infections. Bennington County and Orleans County had 15 apiece. There were 13 in Caledonia County and 12 in Windham County. Franklin County and Rutland County each had ten. Orange County was next with nine, followed by Washington County with eight. There were four apiece in Addison County and Grand Isle County. Windsor County had three, while Essex County and Lamoille County each had two.

Out of more than 365,000 people in the Green Mountain State that have taken more than 1,425,000 total tests, there have been 20,965 cases and 17,266 people recovered. Two hundred and thirty-one people have died, while nearly 30% of all Vermonters 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 49 new infections for a total of 3,342; 21 of these patients have died and 3,111 have recovered. Sullivan County reported ten new cases for county-wide totals of 1,509 infections, 22 deaths and 1,437 people recovered.

The Granite State had 471 new cases as a whole for a tally of 88,446 positives out of more than 712,000 people tested. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 83,501 have recovered. There were three new deaths, making 1,256 in all. Twenty percent of all Granite Staters at least 16 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported eight new cases, making 2,428 cases with 16 deaths and 2,356 people recovered. There were no updates available on Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County.